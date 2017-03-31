74% off TekHome Laptop Cooling Fan - Deal Alert

This highly efficient fan creates a mini vaccuum through your exhaust vent to cool your laptop down in seconds. Lowering the surface and internal GPU/CPU temperature helps improve performance for gaming or long-time normal use. The fan averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 290 people on Amazon (read reviews here), where its typical list price of $49.99 has been reduced 74% to just $12.99. See this deal on Amazon.