Experience the most dramatic Halo story to date in a 4-player cooperative epic that spans three worlds. Challenge friends and rivals in new multiplayer modes: Warzone, massive 24-player battles, and Arena, pure 4-vs-4 competitive combat. Limited Edition includes: full-game physical disc of Halo 5: Guardians + Warzone REQ Bundle (14 Premium Requisition packs to enhance Spartan combat) + uniquely-designed Spartan-themed SteelBook + Guardian model by Metal Earth + Dossiers on Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris + Spartan Locke’s Classified Orders + Halo: The Fall of Reach (Animated Series) + Xbox Live Gold 14-day Trial. The price on the Limited Edition physical disc for Xbox One is discounted 69%, for now, to $31. See this deal now on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
69% off Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition Physical Disc, For Xbox One - Deal Alert
