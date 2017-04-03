69% off Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition Physical Disc, For Xbox One - Deal Alert

Experience the most dramatic Halo story to date in a 4-player cooperative epic that spans three worlds. Challenge friends and rivals in new multiplayer modes: Warzone, massive 24-player battles, and Arena, pure 4-vs-4 competitive combat. Limited Edition includes: full-game physical disc of Halo 5: Guardians + Warzone REQ Bundle (14 Premium Requisition packs to enhance Spartan combat) + uniquely-designed Spartan-themed SteelBook + Guardian model by Metal Earth + Dossiers on Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris + Spartan Locke’s Classified Orders + Halo: The Fall of Reach (Animated Series) + Xbox Live Gold 14-day Trial. The price on the Limited Edition physical disc for Xbox One is discounted 69%, for now, to $31. See this deal now on Amazon.