20% off Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Pre-order - Deal Alert

Available for PC, Xbox One and PS4, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 takes you behind enemy lines with the ultimate modern military shooter. Choose your missions across an unforgiven open world. Explore large open world maps with dynamic weather and a day/night cycle that actually impacts your play and decisions. Sniper ghost Warrior 3 is the story of brotherhood, faith and betrayal in a land soaked in the blood of civil war. Amazon Prime members (or anyone with a free trial: located here) who pre-order Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition now will get an exclusive 20% off its public list price. See this deal now on Amazon.