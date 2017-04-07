In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 20% off the publicly listed price, and with the pre-order you'll receive extra in-game bonuses. See this deal now on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
20% off Pre-Order of Prey for Xbox One, PS4 and PC - Deal Alert
