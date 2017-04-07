Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off Pre-Order of Prey for Xbox One, PS4 and PC - Deal Alert

GameStar |

prey game
Credit: Amazon
More like this

In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 20% off the publicly listed price, and with the pre-order you'll receive extra in-game bonuses. See this deal now on Amazon.

At a Glance

  • Prey - Xbox One

    $59.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on GameStar
razer blade gaming 1
14 gorgeous PC games that will punish your graphics card

These graphically intense PC games crank the eye candy to 11—and make your PC sweat while they're at...

Best Graphics Card hub primary image
The best graphics cards for PC gaming

In the market for a new video card? These are the best graphics cards that PC gamers can buy today.

maingear closeup 1
The 15 highest-performing PC components you can buy today

Looking to build the ultimate PC? If price is no object, this is the hardware you want, from the...

lostinharmony lead
Lost in Harmony is a stirring musical adventure worth seeking out

Stunning sights, classic songs, and young love anchor this rhythmic ride.

samsung monitor
Samsung's 49-inch mega-wide display may displace multi-monitor setups

Samsung's is reportedly cooking up some ridiculous panel magic for later in 2017.

Logo for the itch.io app,
12 of Itch.io's best, weirdest, and most fascinating indie PC games

Some of the best indie games can't be found on Steam. They're on Itch.io, an alternate universe with no...