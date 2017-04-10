Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin, and play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions. Dishonored 2 is available at 50% off its typical list price for PC, Xbox One or PS4. See the deal now on Amazon.
50% off Dishonored 2 Limited Edition, PC, Xbox One and PS4 - Deal Alert
