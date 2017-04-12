Set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor, Sniper Elite 4 continues the series' World War Two heritage by transporting players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to colossal Nazi mega structures, daunting forests and giddying mountain monasteries inspired by Monte Cassino. Sniper Elite 4 is a third-person tactical shooter combining genre-defining ballistics and emergent stealth tactics across the largest and most diverse environments ever seen in a Sniper Elite game. 1-2 player, dedicated co-op, and adversarial multiplayer modes. The game currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $59.99 has been reduced 33% to $39.99. See this deal now on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off Sniper Elite 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - Deal Alert
