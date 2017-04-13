Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before, beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson. Right now the collection is priced at 50% off its typical list price. See this deal now on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - Deal Alert
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on GameStar
These graphically intense PC games crank the eye candy to 11—and make your PC sweat while they're at...
In the market for a new video card? These are the best graphics cards that PC gamers can buy today.
Looking to build the ultimate PC? If price is no object, this is the hardware you want, from the...
Soon you might be able to buy Windows Store games without worrying about losing money if it doesn't...
Just two days after Microsoft's Windows 10 Creators Update arrived, HP announced two PCs that will come...
With the Ryzen 5 1500X and Radeon RX 480, it's finally possible to build a compelling all-AMD gaming...
Sponsored Links