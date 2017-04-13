Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - Deal Alert

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before, beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson. Right now the collection is priced at 50% off its typical list price. See this deal now on Amazon.

  • BioShock: The Collection - PlayStation 4

    $29.99 MSRP $59.99
