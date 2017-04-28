No matter how you play the game, NHL 17 delivers new modes to connect to your favorite teams and players. Feel the thrill of fantasy draft night with a star power team in Draft Champions, or play for national pride in the World Cup of Hockey. Be a GM -- fans experience the evolution of team management and take on the entire business in Franchise Mode, where you call the shots from concessions to arena relocation. Whether it’s in the faceoff circle or behind the big desk, there’s a new way for you to live your hockey fantasy. The new NHL17 is discounted 25% right now on Amazon for PS4 or Xbox One. See the deal now on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off NHL 17 For PS4 and Xbox One - Deal Alert
