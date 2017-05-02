Mass Effect: Andromeda takes you to the Andromeda galaxy, where you will lead our fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder -- a leader of military-trained explorers. Chart your own course. Unravel the mysteries of the Andromeda galaxy as you discover rich, alien worlds in the search for humanity's new home. Battle like never before, with new additions like destructible environments, boosted jumps for added verticality, and all-new weapons and Biotics. Prime members right now get it for just $39.99, a solid 33% off this title for PS4, Xbox One and PC. See the deal now on Amazon. If you don't have a Prime membership, a 30-day free trial of Prime gets you the same discounts. See more here.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off Mass Effect Andromeda For Amazon Prime Members - Deal Alert
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on GameStar
These 16 free PC games will give you a good time even if you don't have a dime to spare.
In the market for a new video card? These are the best graphics cards that PC gamers can buy today.
From Battlefield 1 to XCOM 2, these PC games stood out among the pack in 2016.
View Mixed Reality will bolster Windows 10’s virtual reality chops by letting view augmented reality...
With a quad-core Kaby Lake and Nvidia's GTX 1060, plus a huge battery, Gigabyte's Aero 15 promises real...
Outlast 2 has a few solid horror moments, but undermines those scares with tedious gameplay.
Sponsored Links