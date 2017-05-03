Best Buy has just launched a pre-order of the Majora's Mask Link amiibo figure. Transform into different creatures with this Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Link amiibo figure. He holds a Goron mask, and his transformation skills let you train for battle on Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. Receive new items daily with this Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Link amiibo figure in select games. Pre-order while you can for $12.99 at Best Buy.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Pre-Order Nintendo amiibo Link Figure - Majora's Mask - Deal Alert
At a Glance
-
Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Link amiibo figureMSRP $12.99Learn moreon Best Buy
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on GameStar
These 16 free PC games will give you a good time even if you don't have a dime to spare.
In the market for a new video card? These are the best graphics cards that PC gamers can buy today.
From Battlefield 1 to XCOM 2, these PC games stood out among the pack in 2016.
Everything asks you to contemplate your place in the universe by experiencing the point-of-view of...
This game’s artful world-building and fun puzzles ultimately outweigh its technical glitches.
The Razer Kraken Pro, a gaming headset fully focused on ergonomics for the head. Weight, functionality...
Sponsored Links