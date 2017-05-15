Reliable connection with advanced 2.4ghz wireless. Features a working distance of up to 15m, a sleep mode to conserve battery, and a comfortable ergonomic design. HAVIT's mouse sports a 250Hz polling rate, 20G maximum acceleration, and three-gear DPI adjustment (1000/1500/2000DPI) to quickly change speed in your games with one key. The list price on this highly rated mouse has been reduced on Amazon 53%, so you can grab it now for just $6.99. See this deal on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
53% off HAVIT 2.4GHz Adjustable 2000 DPI Wireless Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on GameStar
These 16 free PC games will give you a good time even if you don't have a dime to spare.
In the market for a new video card? These are the best graphics cards that PC gamers can buy today.
From Battlefield 1 to XCOM 2, these PC games stood out among the pack in 2016.
The Steam Summer Sale 2017 dates have apparently leaked. Prepare your wallets accordingly.
Sapphire's Pulse graphics cards focus on "great value for your money." We review the Sapphire Radeon RX...
Plus: Someone beat Prey in 20 minutes, Need for Speed confirmed for 2017, Mass Effect also put "on...
Sponsored Links