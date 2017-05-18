50 years after humans vanished from the face of the Earth, the nature reclaimed the city of Paris, leaving a breathtaking playground. As an eagle, you soar past iconic landmarks, dive through narrow streets, and engage in heart-pounding aerial dog fights to protect your territory from opponents. With innovative and intuitive controls, you quickly learn to perform impressive aerial maneuvers in the blink of an eye. Eagle Flight sends you to the skies to experience the freedom of flying and explore Paris from a never-before seen perspective. The typical list price of $39.99 has been reduced 43% to just $22.97. See the discounted Eagle Flight for Playstation VR now on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
43% off Eagle Flight for PlayStation VR - Deal Alert
