LEGO Marvel Super Heroes features an original story crossing all the Marvel families. Players take control of Iron Man, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine and many more Marvel characters as they try to stop Loki and a host of other Marvel villains from assembling a Super weapon which they could use to control the Earth. Players will chase down Comic Bricks as they travel across a LEGO New York and visit key locations from the Marvel universe such as Stark Tower, Asteroid M, an abandoned Hydra Base and the X-Mansion. The list price on the PS4 and Xbox One versions has been reduced 14% to $17.22. See this deal on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
14% off LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 - Deal Alert
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on GameStar
These 16 free PC games will give you a good time even if you don't have a dime to spare.
These majestic, long PC games demanded to be played for days, not hours—and your tenacity will be...
In the market for a new video card? These are the best graphics cards that PC gamers can buy today.
Those who loved The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind will find the latest Elder Scrolls Online expansion...
HP's Omen X Compact Desktop was purely a VR backpack PC in a past life, but for this generation, HP is...
HP's Omen Desktop is upping its game, shedding the old, boring box with "gaming facade stapled on" for...
Sponsored Links